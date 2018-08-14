Multi-vehicle collision in Chilaw

August 14, 2018   12:10 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A multi-vehicle collision had occurred early this morning (14) near Deduru Oya Bridge on the Chilaw-Puttalam highway.

The accident has occurred between four vehicles including 2 buses.

A private bus travelling from Negombo to Kalpitiya had collided with a motor vehicle parked due to a traffic jam on the road; which in turn had collided with another bus in front of it. This has led to the second bus to hit another vehicle in front of it, say the police.

One vehicle has been severely damaged in the accident; however, no passenger in those vehicles had suffered injuries.

Except for the private travelling from Negombo to Kalpitiya, other vehicles had been en route to the Madu Church from Rajagiriya.

According to the police, the accident had been caused due to the fault of the private bus driver and further investigations are being carried out by Chilaw Police.

