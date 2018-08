-

Polonnaruwa District Secretary Mr. Ranjith Ariyaratne has been appointed as the new Postmaster General, with effect from today (14).

The appointment comes after his predecessor Mr. D.L.P. Rohana Abeyaratne was transferred to the Presidential Secretariat on July 07.

Abeyaratne had served in the position of the Postmaster General for a period of around 10 years.