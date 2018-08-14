Illegal gem miners caught in the act

Koslanda Police have arrested two illegal gem miners on their act and seized their equipment at a raid conducted in Uva Mavelagama area in Koslanda.

The arrested suspects have been conducting this illegal mining for a long time, reveals preliminary police investigations.

According to the police the two suspects are residents of Diyaitithenna area in Gampaha.

The suspects and their equipment are to be produced before the Bandaragama Magistrate’s Court.

Koslanda Police are conducting investigation under the supervision of Koslanda Police OIC Inspector Sunil Dayasiri.