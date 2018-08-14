Large-scale deforestation racket uncovered in Kahalla-Pallekele sanctuary

A large-scale racket of deforestation and taking over state lands of Kahalla-Pallekele sanctuary in Kandulugamuwa, has been uncovered by the wildlife officers of Galkiriyagama Wildlife Conservation Office.

The forest reserve belongs to the Meegalewa wildlife zone, which is bordering the Kurunegala, Anuradhapura and Matale districts.

The residents of the area had informed wildlife officers and government officials of the ongoing racket, but to no avail.

However, the officers of Galkiriyagama Wildlife Conservation Office have managed to apprehend an individual, engaged in illegal deforestation in Kahalla-Pallekele reserve, along with a bulldozer.

Probing a phone call received by the field assistant of Galkiriyagama Wildlife Conservation Office D. Ramasinghe, the wildlife officers launched an inspection in the reserve and arrested the suspect while felling trees using a bulldozer.

The suspect has been released on bail and the seized bulldozer is in the custody of wildlife officers.

According to the residents, high-profile government officials of the area are also involved in this racket.

Reportedly, a retired wildlife officer, who had served in Meegalewa, Herathgama and other areas, has attempted to release the seized bulldozer using personal connections.

However, Field Assistant D. Ramasinghe states that proper legal actions will be taken against the responsible persons despite the influence of such individuals.