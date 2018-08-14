Man arrested after crashing car into UK Parliament

-

A number of pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into the security barriers outside the UK’s Parliament building on Tuesday, Scotland Yard said as armed police quickly arrested the male driver.

The Metropolitan Police has not confirmed the nature of the attack and whether it had any terrorist connection.

No person is thought to have sustained “life-threatening” injuries following the car crash, police said.

“At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition,” the Scotland Yard statement said.

The area around Parliament Square has been cordoned off as investigations continue.

Heavy armed police presence could be seen in the area as the incident unfolded.

The incident happened at 07:37 am (local time), prompting a major police response.

Armed officers from Scotland Yard were at the scene instantly and one man has been arrested.

-Agencies