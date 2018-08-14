Fishing huts and boats torched in Nayaru

August 14, 2018   02:16 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Fishermen in Nayaru, Mullaitivu says that a group people have set fire to their fishermen’s huts, last night (13).

The fire had destroyed 8 fishermen’s huts, 2 fishing vessels and many fishing equipment which were inside the huts, according to the fishermen.

A group of people had entered their huts and fled after setting fire to them; the perpetrators have not been identified yet, fishermen informed the police.

The fire has been extinguished by the fishing community in the area, said the police.

Mullaitivu fisher folk had engaged in a protest recently demanding to expel the emigrant fishermen and this might have led to this incident, suspects Nayaru fishermen.

Kokkilai and Mullaitivu Police are conducting investigations on the matter. 

