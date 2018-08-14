Man arrested for molesting 9-year-old niece

August 14, 2018   03:04 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual has been arrested by Wilgamuwa police for allegedly molesting a school girl, aged 9 years, in Matale.

The suspect (41), revealed to be an uncle of the victim, is a resident in Eppawala.

He has reportedly been staying at the victim’s place and engaged in coconut selling in the area.

The suspect was arrested last night (13) following a complaint filed by the parents after the girl informed them of the incident.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatments at the Hettipola Divisional Hospital in Wilgamuwa.

The suspect is slated to be produced before the Naula Magistrate’s Court and Wilgamuwa police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

 

