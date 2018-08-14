No need for military aid from US when there is no war  Nalaka Thero

August 14, 2018   04:54 pm

Venerable Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero says that there Sri Lanka does not need any military aid from the United States as there is no longer a war in the country.

The United States announced Monday it would grant Sri Lanka $39 million to boost maritime security with the funds being provided as “foreign military financing”, pending congressional approval.

However, speaking at a press conference in Colombo today, Venerable Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero said that there is no need for the US to such military aid to Sri Lanka at a time when there is no war in the country.

He further said that the incumbent government should be toppled in order to save the country from the brink of destruction.

 

