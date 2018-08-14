No need for military aid from US when there is no war Nalaka Thero
Venerable Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero says that there Sri Lanka does not need any military aid from the United States as there is no longer a war in the country.
The United States announced Monday it would grant Sri Lanka $39 million to boost maritime security with the funds being provided as “foreign military financing”, pending congressional approval.
However, speaking at a press conference in Colombo today, Venerable Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero said that there is no need for the US to such military aid to Sri Lanka at a time when there is no war in the country.
He further said that the incumbent government should be toppled in order to save the country from the brink of destruction.