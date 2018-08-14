Wimalasurendra reservoir spills over due to heavy rain

Wimalasurendra reservoir has started to spill over since last evening (13), due to the heavy rainfall in the western slopes of the Central Hills, stated Norton Bridge police.

According to the police, heavy, sporadic showers have been occurring in the water catchment areas of Castlereigh and Wimalasurendra reservoirs.

Reportedly, the Castlereigh and Mawusa Kele reservoirs have also reached the spill points.

Power generation of Canyon, Lakshapana and New Lakshapana reservoirs will be carried out at maximum capacity, as the water levels of these reservoirs rise, says the Electricity Board.