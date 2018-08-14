Wimalasurendra reservoir spills over due to heavy rain

Wimalasurendra reservoir spills over due to heavy rain

August 14, 2018   05:08 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Wimalasurendra reservoir has started to spill over since last evening (13), due to the heavy rainfall in the western slopes of the Central Hills, stated Norton Bridge police.

According to the police, heavy, sporadic showers have been occurring in the water catchment areas of Castlereigh and Wimalasurendra reservoirs.

Reportedly, the Castlereigh and Mawusa Kele reservoirs have also reached the spill points.

Power generation of Canyon, Lakshapana and New Lakshapana reservoirs will be carried out at maximum capacity, as the water levels of these reservoirs rise, says the Electricity Board.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories