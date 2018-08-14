Special salaries commission to probe govt. sector salary issues

-

A special salaries commission has been appointed to increase the public sector salaries and to remove salary anomalies.

Issuing a press release, the Finance ministry has stated this.

The Government has decided to appoint a Special Salaries Commission to make necessary recommendation to increase the salaries of the entire public sector staff and to do away the salary anomalies that were reported in certain public sector institutions inclusive of the Ceylon Railway Dept.

Cabinet of Ministers gave its approval to appoint this salaries commission on a recommendation made by the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera today (14).

The salaries commission will pay its attention and make an in-depth study on the provisions of the existing circulars dealing with payment of salaries and other allowances paid to public sector employees and will make its recommendations to the government within the next two months.

The Government, based on the recommendation of the salaries commission will introduce a new salary structure to increase the salaries of the entire public servants and to remove the reported salary anomalies that exist in certain government institutions including the CGR.