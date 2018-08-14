Group admitting a patient assault hospital staff

A group of individuals, who had admitted a patient to the Padukka Divisional Hospital, have reportedly assaulted two staff members of the hospital.

Police said that two individuals have been arrested with regard to the incident.

A group of individuals had admitted a person to the Padukka Divisional Hospital at around 9 pm last night (13).

The group had then assaulted two staff officers following a heated argument between the two parties and damaged several chairs nearby.

Authorities of the hospital had filed a complaint at Padukka police regarding the incident and accordingly, two individuals had been arrested in connection with the assault.

A medical test was conducted on the suspects revealed that they had been under the influence of alcohol.

The suspects, aged 20 and 22 years, are slated to be produced before the Homagama Court.

One assaulted hospital employee has been transferred to Homagama Hospital.