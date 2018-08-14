Welikada female inmates call off protest

August 14, 2018   09:49 pm

The female detainees at the Welikada Prison have called off their rooftop protest after discussions held with officials from the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms. 

The protest was launched yesterday (13) morning initially by around 25 female detainees, a majority of them arrested on drug related charges and seeking to expedite their court cases or released on bail. 

Two of the female inmates were hospitalized last night after a clash reportedly broke out between two groups of inmates. However, the protest had continued for a second day today.

An official from the Prisons Reforms Ministry was tasked with looking in to the issues leading to the protest at the Welikada Prison.

Earlier today, several representatives of the protesting inmates were taken to the Ministry of Prison Reforms for a discussion with officials. 

