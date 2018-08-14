-

In a statement with regard to the issue of the Death Penalty, the Members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka today said that the Church teaches in the light of the Gospel that the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.

It said that the supreme Pontiff Holy Father Francis has approved a new revision of number 2267 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

“Consequently the Church teaches in the light of the Gospel that the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person, and she works with determination for its abolition worldwide.”

Therefore, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference called urgent attention of family, education system, institutions, religious leaders, politicians and support of the civil society, International organizations, NGOs and INGOs and finally the Legislative, Judiciary and the Executive to take preventative and curative measures and design effective rehabilitation of victims with a supportive social system.

“The recent incidents of those convicted continuing to indulge in drug dealing from within the precincts of the prisons themselves should be prevented at all costs. Stringent security measures are to be taken in this regard,” the Sri Lankan Catholic Bishops said.