Heavy falls and cloudy skies to be expected

-

The possibility of increasing showery condition and wind speed is still high over the island in today, says the Meteorological Department. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.

Heavy falls of about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kalutara district, and fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in Kurunegala, Galle, Matara, Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Several spells of showers will occur elsewhere.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph in speed can be expected over the island particularly, North-western, North-central, Northern and Eastern provinces and Matale and Hambantota districts.

SEA AREAS

The possibility of increasing wind speed is still high over the sea areas around the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanturai, Puttalam and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.