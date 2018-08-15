Students killed in Sencholai airstrike remembered in Mullaitivu

Students killed in Sencholai airstrike remembered in Mullaitivu

August 15, 2018   11:11 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The 61 school children, who died in an airstrike that took place in Vallipunam area in Pudukuduirippu, Mullaitivu on August 14, 2006, were commemorated yesterday (14).

The ceremony, organized by the Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF), was held in Pudukuduirippu area with the participation of residents of Mullaitivu.

Meanwhile, students and lecturers of University of Jaffna had organized the 12th commemoration ceremony for remembering the dead by the airstrike in Sencholai, Pudukuduirippu.

