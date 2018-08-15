Woman arrested using fake documents to release goods at Customs

A woman who attempted to release goods from the Customs Department using fake documents has been arrested by the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD).

She had tried to release containers of electrical items, clothes and fancy items imported from South Korea by producing a fake Korean Visa document belonging to another person, said the Police.

According to the OCPD, the suspect had tried release without paying the duty owed to the Sri Lankan government.

Reportedly, the arrested is 46 year old living in Naiwala Road area in Udugampola.

The suspect will be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (15) and the OCPD are conducting further investigations.