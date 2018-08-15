Woman arrested using fake documents to release goods at Customs

Woman arrested using fake documents to release goods at Customs

August 15, 2018   11:28 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A woman who attempted to release goods from the Customs Department using fake documents has been arrested by the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD).

She had tried to release containers of electrical items, clothes and fancy items imported from South Korea by producing a fake Korean Visa document belonging to another person, said the Police.

According to the OCPD, the suspect had tried release without paying the duty owed to the Sri Lankan government.

Reportedly, the arrested is 46 year old living in Naiwala Road area in Udugampola.

The suspect will be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (15) and the OCPD are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories