Will consider if JO wishes to separate  Amaraweera

August 15, 2018   11:47 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

If the group of MPs representing the Joint Opposition desires to act independently in the Parliament, they are willing to give the opportunity for it, says UPFA General Secretary Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

He stated this following an event held in Colombo.

Although the UNP and the SLFP has their difference, they are working together for the future of the country, he further said.

Each JO MP will have to inform via separate letters their will, if they wishes to separate and work independently, says the Minister.

