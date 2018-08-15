Spill gates of several reservoirs opened

Spill gates of several major reservoirs in Central Hills have been opened due to the prevailing rainfall, stated the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Accordingly, the spill gates of Lakshapana, Canyon, Norton Bridge and Upper Kotmale reservoirs have been opened.

Reportedly, water capacity of St. Clairs Falls and Kelani River has risen as the spill gates of Kotmale and Lakshapana reservoirs were opened.

According to the Ceylon Electricity Board, many lowlands in Hatton, Weli Oya and Agra Oya areas have flooded due to heavy showers and the water levels of Castlereagh and Mawusa Kele reservoirs have also reached spill points.