Three critically injured in two-lorry collision at Killer Bend

Three individuals have been critically injured in a head-on collision of two lorries at the ‘Minimaru Wanguwa’ (Killer Bend) in Pelwehera area on Dambulla-Habarana main road.

The accident took place this morning (15) at around 4.45 am and the injured have been admitted to Dambulla Base Hospital.

A lorry, transporting rice from Habarana to Dambulla, had collided with another lorry that had been travelling in the opposite direction, carrying noodles.

Reportedly, the assistant of the lorry transporting rice had been stuck inside the vehicle for nearly half an hour and attempts made to get him out, but to no avail.

However, passengers of a passing-by vehicle belonging to the President’s Security Division had joined the rescue mission, by pulling the other lorry away using ropes and their vehicle.

The rescued assistant is currently receiving medical treatments at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dambulla Base Hospital.

The driver of the lorry that had been transporting noodles had also sustained severe injuries in the accident, said the police.

According to Dambulla police, the carelessness of drivers has been the cause of many motor accidents that had taken place at the ‘Minimaru Wanguwa’.

Dambulla police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.