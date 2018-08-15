Its time to chase away current govt.  JO

Its time to chase away current govt.  JO

August 15, 2018   01:27 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Time has arrived to chase away the current government, say the MPs representing the Joint Opposition.

They made this statement addressing a convention held yesterday (14) for the 39th commemoration of late Dr. N. M. Perera.

When the rupee is depreciating by the day and the cost of living is going up, what else can be done other than chasing away the current government, questions JO Leader Dinesh Gunewardena.

General Secretary of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party Prof. Tissa Vitharana stated that the body of our political economy has gotten the cancer called the ‘new liberalism’.

An era will be launched where the United States of America, International Monetary Fund and the World Bank will directly exploit our countries, he further stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories