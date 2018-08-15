Time has arrived to chase away the current government, say the MPs representing the Joint Opposition.

They made this statement addressing a convention held yesterday (14) for the 39th commemoration of late Dr. N. M. Perera.

When the rupee is depreciating by the day and the cost of living is going up, what else can be done other than chasing away the current government, questions JO Leader Dinesh Gunewardena.

General Secretary of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party Prof. Tissa Vitharana stated that the body of our political economy has gotten the cancer called the ‘new liberalism’.

An era will be launched where the United States of America, International Monetary Fund and the World Bank will directly exploit our countries, he further stated.