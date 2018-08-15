Bodies of mother and child found inside well

Two bodies have been recovered from a well at Kumankulama in Vavuniya, this afternoon (15), said Vavuniya Police.

According to the police, the bodies are of a 33 year old mother named Mayuran Rajini residing in Kumankulama area and her 5 year old son named Mayuran Sashwin.

Reportedly, the bodies were found in the well in front of the deceased’s house.

Vavuniya police are conducting interrogations regarding the incident as the police consider it to be a suspicious death.

The first-born child of the deceased woman had found the bodies when they had come searching for the mother.

Vavuniya Police is conducting investigations regarding the incident.