Hatton-Colombo main road blocked due to earth slide

August 15, 2018   04:03 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Hatton-Colombo main road is currently blocked at Watawala due to an earth slide, stated the Watawala Police.

The earth slide has occurred at around 3pm this afternoon (15), due to the recent heavy rainfall in the Western slopes of the Central highlands.

Watawala Police requests motorists to use the Diyagala Norton Bridge road in Ginigathhena until the soil from the earth slide is cleared.

Watawala Police says that there is a further risk of earth slides in the same area.

