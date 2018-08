Water cut for several areas in Gampaha on Aug 17

Water supply will be temporarily suspended for Kelaniya, Wattala and Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabha areas on August 17 for urgent repairs, says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Accordingly, the water cut will be imposed for 18 hours, from 9 a.m. on August 17 to 3 a.m. on August 18.

Water supply for Kelaniya, Peliyagoda, Mabola -Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha areas and Gonawala road, Maguruwila road, Wijayarama road and Bellegala area of Wattala and Biyagama Pradeshiya Sabhas will be suspended.