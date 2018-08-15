Person arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs 13 million

A Sri Lankan passenger has been apprehended for smuggling in 20 gold biscuits valued at Rs. 13 million, by the Customs Officials attached to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (15), said Customs Media Spokesperson Sunil Jayarathna.

The suspect, aged 53 years, is a business man residing in resident in Colombo.

He had arrived at BIA in a flight belonging to the Sri Lankan Airlines (UL-126), which departed from Chennai at 4.30 a.m.

Customs Officials have seized the contraband of 20 gold biscuits weighing 100g each, hidden inside the trouser pockets of the suspect.

The gold was declared forfeit and the suspect was imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million by the Customs following investigations.