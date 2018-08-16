Met. Department warns of strong winds and rough seas

-

The Department of Meteorology, issuing a weather advisory for strong winds and rough seas, said that the wind speed is still high over the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

The department requested naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.

Meanwhile the windy and showery condition is expected to continue over the island today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha and Hambantota districts while several spells of light showers will occur elsewhere.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island particularly, Central, North-western, North-central, Northern, Eastern and Western provinces and in Matale and Hambanthota districts, it said.