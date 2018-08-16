Rainy condition to continue

-

Windy and showery conditions are expected to continue over the island today (16), stated the Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected in some areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha and Hambantota districts.

Several spells of light showers will occur elsewhere.

Strong gusty winds up of about 60 kmph can be expected over the island particularly, Central, North-western, North-central, Northern, Eastern and Western provinces and in Matale and Hambanthota districts.

SEA AREAS

Wind speed is still high over the sea areas around the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanturai, Puttalam and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.