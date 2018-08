A person has been arrested at Pattiya Junction in Peliyagoda for the possession of heroin.

Officers of the Western Province North Crime Division had made this arrest based on a tip-off received by them.

Police has seized 9g 620 mg of heroin on the suspect who is a 22 year old living in Kelaniya.

The suspect will be presented at the Aluth Kade Magistrate’s Court today (16).