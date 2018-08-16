Disposal of Indian clinical waste in ocean need diplomatic intervention  Patali

A diplomatic intervention should be taken regarding the washing up of Indian clinical waste in Sri Lankan coast, says Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka.

He points out that any country should have a proper methodology in disposing clinical waste.

Indian clinical waste had washed up on the shores of Puttalam recently and they have been clearing process of those waste has now concluded.

When a media personnel at Kandy raised a question regarding this issues of clinical waste ending up on Sri Lankan shores, the Minister made these comments.

Although the clinical waste washed up on the shores has been cleared, the effect on the ocean from those wastes has not yet been determined, stated the Marine Environment Protection Authority.

General Manger of the Authority Teney Pradeep Kumara said that it has been planned to investigate the bottom of the ocean regarding this as well.