Although weapons are being discovered in some places of North, there won’t be a war again, say Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray.

He stated this at a public meeting held at the Mullaitivu grounds.

“Just as there is wetness on the ground after a heavy rain, it is possible to find one or two weapons after 30 years of war. It is not an omen or a beginning of a war”, said the Governor.

Stating that Sinhalese police officers and Army Officials are the ones who donate blood to blood banks in Northern hospitals today, the Governor questions Northern Province Politicians whether Tamil-Sinhala blood aren’t mixed then.

Back in time Sri Lankan kings brought princesses for marriage from Madurapura and many Muslim traders settled down in the country after marrying Sinhala or Tamil women from Sri Lanka, he pointed out. In that sense our blood has been mixed since the ancient time, says the Governor.

Governor also stated that every Tamil politician in North or in Parliament is being protected by Sinhala police officers and that no Tamil politician has Tamil police officers to guard them.

“Today, the Army in North doesn’t have guns in their hands; instead they have the olive wreath of peace. They are the ones who build hospitals and schools in North, and help out with activities in Kovils”, further said Governor Cooray.