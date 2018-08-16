Power supply will be continued at concessionary rate  Siyambalapitiya

As there is a total of 80% water capacity in the reservoirs owned by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), they will continue to provide the power supply at a concessionary rates said the Minister of Power and Renewable Energy, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

He stated this today (16) when he visited the Maussakelle Reservoir dam to see the spill gates being opened as the water has reached spill level in 5 years.

Following religious activities in Maussakelle Saman Devala the Minister observed the reservoir dam.

Sri Lanka is the only Asian country to provide an uninterrupted power supply even during the drought and they will continue to work to maintain this, said the Minister.

Many strategies have been planned by CEB to face future power crises and challenges, according to Minister Siyambalapitiya.

Three spill gates of the Maussakelle Reservoir were opened by a foot yesterday (15) and today one spill gate has been opened by further 2 inches.