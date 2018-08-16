242 Sri Lankan returnees apply for citizenship at ICMS in Mannar

-

Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said that during the Integrated Consular Mobile Service (ICMS) held in Mannar this week, over 240 applications for citizenship were received from individuals who had returned to the country after seeking refuge overseas during the war.

The 2nd Integrated Consular Mobile Service (ICMS), coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held on 12 – 13 August 2018 at the Mannar Town Hall.

“The purpose of the ICMS was to address the consular related needs of those who had sought refuge overseas during the conflict and returned to Sri Lanka following the end of the conflict,” the ministry said.

During the two-day ICMS, 242 applications for citizenship were received, 59 consular birth certificates were issued, and clarification was provided to those seeking advice and guidance on matters related to citizenship and birth certificates, the statement said.

Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana had also participated in the ICSM on 12 August and interacted with the people seeking assistance.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Registrar General’s Department and the Citizenship Division of the Department of Immigration and Emigration conducted the ICMS.

The 1st ICMS was held in Killinochchi on 01 – 02 July 2018 at which 201 applications for citizenship were received and 61 consular birth certificates were issued.