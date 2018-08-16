Twenty-five boats used for sand mining torched in Manampitiya

-

Twenty-five boats used for sand mining activities in the Mahaweli River have been torched and destroyed by a certain group of individuals at Manampitiya, Polonnaruwa.

Ada Derana reporter said that the incident had occurred last night and that 19 belonging to a private company and 6 boats belonging to tipper truck owners in the area were gutted by fire.

He stated that around 500 labourers engaged sand mining in the area have been affected by this incident and that sand mining activities have been halted at the location.

Polonnaruwa Police is conducting investigations to arrest the suspects involved.