Bus strike is a failure as a whole  Nimal Siripala

Bus strike is a failure as a whole  Nimal Siripala

August 16, 2018   02:39 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The new fine sheet introduced to reduce motor accident s will not be revoked under any circumstances, says Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva.

He stated this joining a press conference held this morning (16).

Bus Owners are not the ones requesting the withdrawal of the new charge sheet, and these decisions will not be made on the needs of bus employees, he said.

Stating that the transport system needs to maintain discipline, Minister said that the new charge sheet can be amended by another act, however, the current government will never do so.

Although, today’s strike was a failure as a whole and public in certain areas were affected by it, according to the Minister.

From tonight onwards Army buses will be deployed for service, he further said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories