Bus strike is a failure as a whole  Nimal Siripala

The new fine sheet introduced to reduce motor accident s will not be revoked under any circumstances, says Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva.

He stated this joining a press conference held this morning (16).

Bus Owners are not the ones requesting the withdrawal of the new charge sheet, and these decisions will not be made on the needs of bus employees, he said.

Stating that the transport system needs to maintain discipline, Minister said that the new charge sheet can be amended by another act, however, the current government will never do so.

Although, today’s strike was a failure as a whole and public in certain areas were affected by it, according to the Minister.

From tonight onwards Army buses will be deployed for service, he further said.