Colombo-Talaimannar trains limited to Medawachchiya for 3 months

Colombo-Talaimannar trains limited to Medawachchiya for 3 months

August 16, 2018   04:51 pm

-

The Department of Railways said that train services from Colombo to Talaimannar will be limited to Medawachchiya for a period of 3 months starting from tomorrow (17) due to renovations being carried out on a bridge.

Additional General Manager of Railways, Vijaya Samarasinghe, said that 3 train journeys operate between Colombo Fort and Talaimannar on a daily basis and that they will be limited to Medawachchiya railway station until November 16, due to renovation of a bridge between Medawachchiya and Talaimannar.

He stated that a special bus service will be established to transport commuters the rest of the way, which is from Medawachchiya to Talaimannar.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories