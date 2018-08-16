Colombo-Talaimannar trains limited to Medawachchiya for 3 months

-

The Department of Railways said that train services from Colombo to Talaimannar will be limited to Medawachchiya for a period of 3 months starting from tomorrow (17) due to renovations being carried out on a bridge.

Additional General Manager of Railways, Vijaya Samarasinghe, said that 3 train journeys operate between Colombo Fort and Talaimannar on a daily basis and that they will be limited to Medawachchiya railway station until November 16, due to renovation of a bridge between Medawachchiya and Talaimannar.

He stated that a special bus service will be established to transport commuters the rest of the way, which is from Medawachchiya to Talaimannar.