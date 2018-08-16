Education Ministry files complaint at CID against fake news

The rumor spread on the internet that teachers’ salaries for holiday months will be annulled is false, says the Ministry of Education.

Ministry stated that a complaint has been filed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) regarding this false rumor.

The rumor that is being spread on the internet saying that the Education Minister is planning to present a Cabinet paper to annul teachers’ salaries during holiday months is a conspiracy, according to the Education Ministry.

However, the Ministry will be lodging a complaint at the police to take legal action against the persons and groups, who schematically spread such false news on social media, stated the Ministry.

Accordingly, the Media Director of the Ministry Sudath Dharmapriya and Media Secretary of the Ministry Kalpa Gunaratne had presented a written complaint from the Secretary to the Ministry of Education Sunil Hettiarachchi, to the CID.

Media Director of the Ministry Sudath Dharmapriya stated that the complaint was handed over to the Director of CID Shani Abeysekera.