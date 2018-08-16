SriLankan flights to Kochi suspended till August 26

-

SriLankan Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to and from the South Indian city of Kochi until 26th August, following the closure of Cochin Airport due to flooding in the region.

However, the airline said that instead it will increase the frequency of flights to Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum).

The Cochin International Airport informed Thursday that the airport will be shut for flight operations till August 26, 2 pm due to incessant rains in flood-hit Kerala.

Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines informs all passengers booked to fly to or from Cochin during this period, that they may opt instead to fly from or to another city served by SriLankan in South India, at no extra charge.



Passengers flying between Cochin and Colombo are requested to contact SriLankan Airlines on the following numbers.

Sri Lanka – 1979

India - SriLankan office Cochin Airport - (91)4842611313

SriLankan office in Cochin - (91)4842362042