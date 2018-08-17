-

Sri Lankan leadership took to twitter to put out their first reactions and offering condolences on the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The 93-year-old, who led India three times, had been hospitalised since June with a kidney infection and chest problems. He passed away on Thursday in New Dehli’s All India Institute of Medical Science.

President Mathripala Sirisena said, “Today, we have lost a great humanist and a true friend of Sri Lanka. Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a visionary leader and an ardent defender of democracy. My condolences to his family and millions of his admirers around the world.”

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe remembered his association with the tall leader.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Shri AB Vajpayee since 1975. Furthermore, we had a close working relationship during my tenure are Prime Minister from 2001 to 2004. He played a vital role in ensuring stability in Sri Lanka,” he said in a statement.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted saying: “India has lost a great leader with the passing of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I extend my deepest condolences to the family & the people of India.”

Meanwhile the acting Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Lakshman Kiriella is expected to attend the funeral of the former Indian PM on Friday.