Windy and showery condition expected to continue

The Meteorology Department says that the windy and showery condition is expected to continue over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha and Hambantota districts.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island particularly, Central, North-western, North-central, Northern, Eastern and Western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Sea Area:

Wind speed is still high over the sea areas around the island, the weather forecast said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankasanturai, Puttalam and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be rough or very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.