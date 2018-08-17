A proposal has been submitted to the council with regard to increasing the salary of the members of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) by Rs 25,000, says the Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake.

She points out that increasing the salary of councilors is not unfair.

Rosy Senanayake stated this at the event held to declare open the public market complex in Nagalagam Street.

Joining the event, MP Ravi Karunanayake stated that a never-before-seen development has been created within the Colombo Municipal Council limits.