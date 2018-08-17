Fairly strong gusty winds expected over island

-

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50-60kmph can be expected over the island particularly, in Central, North-western, North-central, Eastern and Western provinces and in Hambanthota district, the Meteorology Department said.

Meanwhile it also said that the wind speed is still high over the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankasanturai via Puttalam and the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can be increase up to 50-60 kmph at times, the department said.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.