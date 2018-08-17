Fake human rights activist who defrauded millions released on bail

The suspect who was arrested for defrauding millions of rupees through a fake human rights organization, was ordered released on a bail bond of Rs. 125,000 by the Marawila Additional District Judge Keminda Perera.

The suspect was released on bail last evening (16), Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspect was arrested by the officers of the Polonnaruwa Division Crimes Investigation Unit yesterday morning (16), for allegedly defrauding millions of rupees by posing as a professor and a human rights activist.

The arrest was made at the suspect’s office located in Katuneriya, Wennappuwa in Marawila police division.

The suspect had engaged in this racket after establishing an organization by the name ‘Sri Lanka Human Rights Organization’ in 1993.

Reportedly, the organisation has engaged in basic human rights protection activities, honoring individuals and awarding honorary Master degrees and Doctorates.

The suspect has publicly stated that his organization is attached to the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) and misused the national emblem. The HRCSL later announced that there is no such organization related to the commission.

This organization had first honored a group of politicians, media persons and state officials in Puttalam District. Their support has also been rendered to this racket.

Police investigations have uncovered that the suspect had charged approximately Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1 million for one honorary award, and cancelled the promised awards several times.

The police had probed the racket for nearly one year, based on a complaint filed by two members, who had been removed from the organization for raising questions regarding the means of spending the money that they had invested in the organization.

Rs. 26 million had been discovered in one of the bank accounts of the suspect and his other bank accounts are slated to be investigated.

Several complaints had been previously filed regarding the suspect, however he had continued the racket claiming to receive support from high-profile politicians and officials in the country.