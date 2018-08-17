Public cautioned as water level of Kelani River rises

-

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) says that the water level of the Kelani River has slightly increased with the prevailing showery weather condition.

The DMC requested people living in the area and using the river to remain vigilant as the water level of the river had gradually increased yesterday (16) and the day before that.

Meanwhile spill gates of several major reservoirs have been opened owing to the heavy rainfall in parts of the country.

Three spill gates of the Lakshapana Reservoir and two spill gates of the Canyon Dam have been opened while two spill gates of the Castlereagh reservoir have been opened by two-and-a-half feet each.

The spill gates of the Castlereagh reservoir has been opened since last night (16), and this has been done after nearly five years.

Reportedly, the spill gates of Mawusa Kele, Canyon, Lakshapana, Wimalasurendra reservoir and Upper Kotmale reservoirs are still open.

Prevailing adverse weather conditions have affected the daily lives of the residents in the central Hills and their cultivation.

Electricity supply to some areas has been suspended as powerlines were severely damaged due to strong winds gushing across the Central Hills.