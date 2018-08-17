Compensating injured in Polgahawela train crash to commence

The Department of Railways says that it has commenced necessary steps to provide compensation to the passengers injured in the train collision in the Panaliya area in Polgahawela.

Reportedly, the compensation procedure is carried out with regard to the complaints filed at the Sri Lanka Railways by the injured.

Furthermore, an officer is slated to be sent during next week to the hospitals where the injured received medical treatments to obtain necessary information regarding them.

Around 32 passengers sustained injuries after a train which had been travelling to Rambukkana from Colombo Fort had collided with a Kandy-bound train ahead of it on the same track on August 06.

A committee was also appointed to look into the cause of the incident while the Engine Driver, Assistant Driver, Guard and Assistance Guard of the Rambukkana-bound train involved in the train accident were suspended pending the inquiry.