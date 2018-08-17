-

Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says that ragging is being carried out mentally, physically as well as sexually within universities.

He stated that information has been received that students who are responsible for ragging are even renting out houses and are ragging new students even outside universities.

Speaking to reporters in Colombo today (17), he said that 1,352 students who had registered for enrollment into universities in 2015 had dropped out due to ragging and that the following year 637 students had dropped out.

Rajapakshe said that today ‘the underworld’ is operating within universities.

The minister also pleaded with the public not to give money to any university students going around collecting money with tills.

He claimed that the money collected in those tills are used for some students to drink booze and then torture new innocent students.