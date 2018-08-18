Rainfall and windy conditions to continue

-

Windy and showery condition is expected to continue over the island, states the Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and above 50 mm can be expected in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha and Hambantota districts.

Strong gusty winds of speed up to 50-60 kmph can be expected over the island particularly, in Central, North-western, North-central, Eastern, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces.

SEA AREAS

Wind speed is still high over the sea areas around the island, according to the Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in direction and wind speed will be 35-45 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and the sea area extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70.

Other sea areas can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can be increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

Meteorological Department requests the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.