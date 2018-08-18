Omalpe Sobitha Thero accuses CBK of disrespecting Buddhism

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga is attempting to bring about reconciliation by disrespecting Buddhism, accuses Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thero.

Thero mentioned this at a press conference held in Embilipitiya.

According to the Thero, the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR) has produced a series of radio dramas for the purpose of national unity and reconciliation, and they are ready to be broadcasted.

This series of dramas are named ‘Kanata Paharak’ (A slap in the face) and the dramas of the series are each titled differently, says the Thero.

One of the dramas is named ‘Daruwan Saranai’ which is a distortion of the common Buddhist phrase ‘Theruwan Saranai’, accuses the Sobitha Thero.

Many more Buddhist and dhamma phrases are distorted in this manner and given different meanings, points out the Thero.

He further said that as the Chairman of the ONUR is the former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga this drama series is also organized by her.