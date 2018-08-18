Two youths arrested with fake currency notes

August 18, 2018   10:56 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two youths have been arrested for keeping fake currency notes, at the Rathmalwetiya area in Galenbindunuwewa.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the Galenbindunuwewa police officials.

When searched, the police have found 70 Rs 1000 notes on the suspects.

The suspects are 23 and 20 year old living in Rathmalweitya and Kurunegala areas, according to the police.

They will be produced at the Kahatagasdigiliya Magistrate’s Court, today (18) and further investigations will be conducted by the Galenbindunuwewa Police.

