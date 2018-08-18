Handover countrys economy to people who can manage it Ravi
August 18, 2018 12:49 pm
Country’s economy should be handed over to people who can properly manage it, says MP Ravi Karunanayake.
He made these comments to the media in Colombo yesterday (17).
He stated that there is no point in devaluing the rupee if the balance of payments deficit cannot be settled.
Responding to a question raised by a journalist regarding the establishment of special courts, he said that they being established targeting several individuals.