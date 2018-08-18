Decisive meeting between President and Railway Trade Unions

August 18, 2018   01:12 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A decisive meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and the Railway Trade Unions will be held today (18).

Reportedly the meeting will be held this afternoon at the President’s House.

The strike commenced recently by the Railway Trade Unions based on a salary disparity, was concluded with the intervention of the President.

However, a final decision regarding the issue will be arrived to at the discussion held with the President today, said Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU) Secretary Indika Dodangoda.

