Group of HND students remanded over case of ragging

Group of HND students remanded over case of ragging

August 18, 2018   01:43 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A group of Higher National Diploma (HND) students in Veyangoda has been arrested by the police over a case of ragging.

A group of student had assaulted several first year and third year students over a case of ragging a student of the same higher education institute.

Sustaining severe injuries, the assaulted students have been admitted to the Gampaha hospital, where they got discharged from following treatment.

On a complaint received by the Veyangoda police on the incident, police had arrested 11 students of the institute.

The arrested have been produced at the Attangalla Magistrate’s Court and were ordered to be remanded till the 29th of August.

Further investigations are conducted by the Veyangoda Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories