Group of HND students remanded over case of ragging

A group of Higher National Diploma (HND) students in Veyangoda has been arrested by the police over a case of ragging.

A group of student had assaulted several first year and third year students over a case of ragging a student of the same higher education institute.

Sustaining severe injuries, the assaulted students have been admitted to the Gampaha hospital, where they got discharged from following treatment.

On a complaint received by the Veyangoda police on the incident, police had arrested 11 students of the institute.

The arrested have been produced at the Attangalla Magistrate’s Court and were ordered to be remanded till the 29th of August.

Further investigations are conducted by the Veyangoda Police.